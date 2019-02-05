Crime Stoppers offering cash reward in armed robbery of ATM Technician in Roseville

Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for the arrest of a suspect that robbed an ATM tech in Roseville (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich - Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for tips leading to an arrest of a suspect who robbed an ATM technician in January.

On January 27, 2019 the Roseville Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery of a ATM service technician at the Bank of America in the 20600 block of 12 Mile Road. Responding officers were advised by the service technician that he was servicing the ATM when an unknown subject approached him and announced a robbery.

During the subsequent investigation detectives learned the suspect damaged the ATM and waited for the technician to respond to repair it. Once the technician arrived, the suspect held the technician at gunpoint and demanded the money be removed from the ATM safe.

The getaway car the suspect used in the ATM robbery (WDIV)

The suspect was dressed in all black clothing with a full mask covering their face. The suspect fled the location with a large amount of cash in the pictured white colored Dodge Avenger that has damage to the driver's side brake light. The vehicle had a dealer registration plate affixed to the vehicle.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect involved in the robbery. All rewards are paid anonymously.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roseville Police Detective Jeremy Scicluna at (586) 447-4510.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.