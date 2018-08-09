Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on alleged leader of crime organization in Detroit

DETROIT - The alleged leader of an organization that steals liquid bottles of promethazine, or codeine, to sell on the street is wanted by Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information on him.

Deaire Brown, 24, is the alleged leader of the organization, which operates out of Detroit. He is described as being six feet two inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.

The members allegedly jumped pharmacy counters in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. They are suspected of being involved in 78 thefts this year.

They have not used weapons during the thefts and have used minimal force. In a release, Crime Stoppers indicated that, at most, they had bumped into the pharmacist.

The members have used a different vehicle in almost every theft. They have targeted CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger, Meijer and smaller pharmacies.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.