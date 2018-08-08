Crime Stoppers offering reward up to $1,000 for information on theft of 60 packs of cigarettes

ROSEVILLE - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information on a theft that occurred at a Family Dollar store in the Eastgate Shopping Center.

A man entered the store at 11 a.m. on Sunday. He allegedly went behind the counter and filled a pillow case with 60 packs of cigarettes.

When the clerk confronted him the suspect took off on foot though the parking lot. According to Crime Stoppers the clerk believes the suspect was in the store earlier and bought a pair of sunglasses and blue vinyl gloves.

