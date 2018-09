DETROIT - One person is dead after a shooting in Detroit early Monday.

The shooting happened on Kensington Avenue on Detroit's east side.

At least two other people were also shot, but their conditions are currently unknown.

No suspect is in custody, but police say they know who they are looking for.

