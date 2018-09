DETROIT - A man in his 20s was shot and killed Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.

Police are currently on the scene investigating near West Warren Avenue and Southfield Road. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of Penrod Street.

A possible motive or suspect description has not yet been released.

