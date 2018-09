ECORSE, Mich. - Police are investigating after a person was shot at an apartment complex in Ecorse.

It happened in the area of 4471 High Street at River Park Apartments.

Police have not released the condition of the victim.

A Lincoln Park K9 is on scene and police are using the dog to search for a suspect.

Stay with Local 4 for updates on this breaking news situation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.