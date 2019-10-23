14-year-old boy suspected in Farmington Hills arson fires

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Police believe a 14-year-old boy is to blame for two arson fires this past weekend in Farmington Hills.

Police said a parked vehicle was burned just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Fairmont Park Apartments on 9 Mile Road between Drake and Gill roads. The next day, there was a fire in a vacant apartment there just after 8 p.m.

Police said the fires were small and quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Police increased patrols in the area and residents were asked to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested by officers at Fairmont Park Apartments. Police said he was entering the unoccupied apartment building when detectives spotted him. He tried to flee officers, police said.

Police believe he acted alone.

Anyone with more information about the fires is asked to call police at 248-871-2610.

