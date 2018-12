DETROIT - A 16-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in her shoulder while inside a vehicle on Detroit's west side, according to police.

Police said the girl was with three other people when someone walked up and opened fire. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday on Livernois Avenue near Petoskey Avenue.

The victim was taken to the nearby police precinct, and officers rushed her to a hospital.

She is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.