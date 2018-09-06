16-year-old in custody after body found covered in plastic in Detroit

DETROIT - A teen is in police custody after a body was found in Detroit.

Detroit police said a 16-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday night after police located the body of a 35-year-old man.

Police were sent to a location on Payton Street after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday where they found the victim's body covered in plastic.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

Police do not know the nature of the relationship between the 16 year old and the 35 year old.

