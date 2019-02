A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest Saturday.

DETROIT - A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the shooting happened on the 1600 block of Junction Avenue while he was hanging out with friends.

The victim was sent to a hospital and is being treated for injuries. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

