2 home invasions reported in Troy; game consoles stolen

TROY, Mich. - Troy police are investigating two home invasions that happened Oct. 5 in a neighborhood near Rochester Road and South Boulevard.

The invasions happened during the day between 9:15 a.m. and 3:56 p.m. The first one was discovered when the resident found the front door to his home pried open in the 1000 block of Woodside Trail. The intruder stole a box with an unknown amount of pocket change, two PlayStation 2 gaming systems, a Sega Genesis System and assorted jewelry.

The second home invasion was reported in the 1000 block of Villa Park Drive. Police said the front door to the home was found forced open. However, the homeowners did not find anything stolen.

Troy police are investigating. No arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.