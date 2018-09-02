2 hospitalized after shooting in Detroit

DETROIT - A man and woman were shot in Detroit Saturday in the 12300 block of Chelsea Avenue around 10:30 p.m. during a party.

The first victim, a man, 42, was shot in both legs. He was rushed to a local hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

The second victim, a woman, 45, was shot in the left ankle, and a bullet fragment hit her in the left cheek. She is being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspects in the case have been described as two men. They arrived at the party wearing black clothing and ski masks and were armed with an AR-15.

Police say the two suspects arrived at the party and fired shots, wounding both victims.

The case is still being investigated by police.

