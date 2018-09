DETROIT - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed on Detroit's east side Friday, according to police.

It happened in the 5000 block of Anderdon Avenue around 4 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital by medics, where he was pronounced dead.

Police received reports that several shots were fired in that area.

They do not have any suspect information at this time.

