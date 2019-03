The victim, a 28-year-old man, was found shot to death Sunday.

DETROIT - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 19800 block of Asbury Park at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was found in the area shot to death.

Police are searching for the suspected shooter, described as a 35-year-old black man who was possibly driving a 2005 silver Buick Rendezvous.

If you have any information, call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

