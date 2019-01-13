Man, 28, shot to death in bedroom at Inkster home

On Saturday at around 8:45 p.m., Michigan State Police detectives responded to a shooting that happened on the 26900 block of Notre Dame.

DETROIT - On Saturday at around 8:45 p.m., Michigan State Police detectives responded to a shooting that happened on the 26900 block of Notre Dame.

An investigation revealed that the victim, a 28-year-old man, was in an upstairs bedroom when he was struck on the left side of his head with what appeared to have been a stray bullet.

The victim was home with his mother and sister when the incident happened. Family members and neighbors reported hearing between four to six gunshots before seeing two vehicles drive away from the area.

It appears from its trajectory that the bullet that entered through the front of the house was fired from over a half block away.

Detectives used MSP K-9s to assist with searching the scene and the Inkster Police Department's evidence tech to process the scene.

The victim is currently in critical condition. There are no leads at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 734-287-5000.