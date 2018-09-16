29-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle Sunday morning in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 29-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Shelby Township.

The victim was hit at 4:45 a.m. in the area of Auburn Road and Parkdale. Early investigations show the victim was walking in the roadway when he was hit.

The man was taken to Troy Beaumont Hospital by first responders, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to police.

If you witnessed the crash or have information in regards to the incident, contact Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121, extension 413.

