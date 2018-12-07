3 teens in custody, suspected in Harper Woods home invasions, burglaries

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Three teens, who police believe are responsible for multiple home invasions and larcenies in Harper Woods, are now in police custody.

Two of the teens are being held in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility, where they are awaiting home invasion charges.

The third teen was transported to the Macomb County Juvenile Detention facility for an outstanding warrant. Police said he will also be charged in connection with the home invasions.

Two of the teens, ages 15 and 16, are from Harper Woods. The third teen, 14, is from Detroit.

Police said the teens are suspected in the following home invasions and larcenies.

On Monday, a home in the 20500 block of Washtenaw Street was burglarized during the day while the homeowners were at work.

The suspects got in through a side window. The incident was recorded on a neighbor's surveillance system, which recorded footage of the three suspects.

Police said the video shows two suspects entering the home through the window while the third stayed outside and acted as a lookout. They stole televisions, house keys and vehicle keys, according to police.

Another burglary occurred on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The suspects targeted a home in the 20600 block of Washtenaw Street and stole a package that had been left on the front porch. The home had a surveillance system and footage of the incident was shared with police.

On Wednesday morning at 12:30 a.m., Harper Woods police officers took the three teens into custody in the area of Washtenaw Street and Peerless Avenue for violating curfew. Police said they determined the teens were responsible for the burglary on Monday and that one of them was responsible for the package theft on Tuesday.

Harper Woods detectives searched a home where two of the teens lived and recovered stolen property from the home invasion on Monday. Police said they also recovered several packages believed to have been stolen from other homes in Harper Woods and Detroit.

Police believe the teens could be responsible for other home invasions in the area. The investigation is ongoing.

