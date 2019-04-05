31-year-old Fife Lake man charged with sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl in her home

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police in Kalkaska County have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl in her home while her parents were asleep.

Police were sent to the address in Springfield Township early Friday morning to investigate the alleged assault. The parents of the 3-year-old told them that a family friend who was staying the night had sexually assaulted their young daughter and then fled the scene.

The girl was seen by medical staff at a hospital for injuries she sustained during the alleged assault. Police said evidence suggested that a 31-year-old Fife Lake man had committed the assault.

Police arrested Mark Anthony Friday afternoon and he was arraigned in the 87th District Court of Kalkaska on one count of criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree.

Anthony is being held on a $1 million bond in the Kalkaska County Jail.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.