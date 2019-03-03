32-year-old woman shot while walking to her car in Detroit Sunday

The suspected shooters have been described as two black men.

DETROIT - A 32-year-old woman was critically injured in a shooting that happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting occured in the 24000 block of Grand River. Police said the victim was walking to her vehicle when she heard shots. Shortly afterward, the victim realized she had been shot. The suspected shooters have been described as two black men.

According to police, the victim suffered a gunshot and was sent to a hospital.

If you have any information, call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

