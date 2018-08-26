77-year-old woman robbed of her car while gardening in Detroit

DETROIT - A 77-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint Saturday evening while doing yard work in Detroit.

The robbery happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 15000 block of Bremen Street. Police said the victim was doing gardening work when four male suspects wearing white hoodies and white face masks approached her from behind. One suspect had a handgun, and the suspects demanded the victim's car keys.

The victim gave the suspects the keys to her black 2002 Chevrolet Prizm, and the victims drove away.

At 8:40 p.m., the vehicle was spotted unoccupied with the keys in the ignition in the area of Havenhill Street and East Warren Avenue, police said. The vehicle was then recovered, towed and held for investigative purposes.

Police are still investigating the incident.

