Bloomfield Township police identify suspect in Rite Aid shoplifting incidents

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Bloomfield Township police have identified the suspect involved in two separate shoplifting incidents at a Rite Aid store.

On Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, Bloomfield Township police responded to the incidents at a Rite Aid located at 42931 Woodward Avenue after retail fraud complaints were made.

The store manager compared video surveillance footage and determined the same subject was

responsible on both dates.

Kevin Jerome Hamler, 53, of Auburn Hills, has been identified as a suspect. He was arrested and later arraigned in the 48th District Court. Hamler's bond was set at $10,000. His next court appearance is set for Feb. 28 before Judge Marc Barron.



