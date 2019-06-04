Brighton police believe mother drugged, strangled young daughter before shooting self

BRIGHTON, Mich. - A mother and her young daughter were found dead Monday in what police said was a murder-suicide at the woman's apartment in Brighton.

Police have identified the mother as Melissa Partee, 38. Police said she had depression and anxiety and was afraid of losing her child.

Police said evidence suggests Partee sedated her 5-year-old daughter with pills mixed into a drink before strangling the young girl. Partee then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Officials are still waiting on toxicology results on both the mother and the daughter.

The father of the young girl was concerned after they missed an exchange over the weekend. He called police, who did a welfare check and located the bodies.

The two may have been dead inside the apartment for up to five days.

