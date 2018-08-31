Brown, known as 'Pooh,' of Detroit admitted to selling oxycodone, officials say

A Detroit man pleaded guilty to selling oxycodone, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

Robert Brown, 24, also known as "Pooh," pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting distribution of oxycodone. Officials said Brown admitted to selling oxycodone in October 2015 in Monongalia County.

Brown faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. Mutliple agencies investigated.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.