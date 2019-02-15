Cash reward offered for information in loving Detroit father's murder

Douglas Thornton was shot and killed during a robbery at his home Dec. 17, 2018, at around 3:30 a.m.

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $4,500 for any information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Douglas Thornton.

The incident happened in the 14200 block of Prevost Street between Grand River Avenue and Schoolcraft Street on Detroit’s west side.

According to his family, Douglas was at home, asleep, with his girlfriend and two children when he was awakened by a noise. Douglas got up to see what the noise was and then an unknown suspect shot him. His girlfriend was able to hide and call 911, but Douglas died of his injuries.

Douglas was an honor student at Cody High School. He attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts and studied broadcasting. Douglas created and produced a show called “Inside the City,” which aired on television and radio.

He would often volunteer his time as a mentor at the Red Cross and served as an audio tech at his church, Elyton Baptist, in Detroit.

Douglas was the proud father of four daughters and 40 years old at the time of his death.



