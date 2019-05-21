Detectives search for larceny suspect in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Over the past week, the Macomb Country Sheriff's Office has recieved several reports of larceny from auto reports in Harrison Township, specifically in the area of North Pointe Parkway and 16 Mile Road.

Several items were stolen from the vehicles, yet there were no signs of damage done to the automobiles.

As seen in the video, the suspect leaves his bicycle and approaches the two vehicles without touching the door handles.

The Macomb County detectives are looking to identify this individual, they ask anyone with any information on these incidents who may know the identity of this individual to contact Detective Wohlfield at 586-463-1854.

Watch the video here:

