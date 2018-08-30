Detroit man sentenced to over 24 years in prison after kidnapping 2-year-old girl

DETROIT - A Detroit man was sentenced to over 24 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping a child and taking her across state lines, according to United States Attorney Matthew Schneider.
Grady Lamar Barrett, 43, kidnapped a 2-year-old girl from a relative's house using a machete knife on Aug. 1, 2017 and drove her to Ohio.
He crashed his vehicle after a high-speed chase that spanned multiple counties. Authorities recovered the child after the crash.
The kidnapping happened within a year of Barrett being released from prison on a murder charge in Alabama.
