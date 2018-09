DETROIT - Two people were fatally shot and the house they were in was set on fire, according to Detroit police.

Police said they found a man unresponsive at the front door of the home, he had suffered a gunshot wound. A woman's body was located in an upstairs bedroom, she also had been shot.

Both have been pronounced dead.

It happened early Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Monterey Street in Detroit.

The investigation is ongoing.

