Detroit police believe serial killer is targeting sex workers on city's east side

DETROIT - Police are investigating a possible serial killer who they believe has been targeting sex workers in Detroit.

Detroit police Chief Craig acknowledge the murders of three women may all be related and the department believes the killer is a man.

Police are asking sex workers to come forward with any information they might have.

Craig said the investigation has nothing to do with apprehending and charging sex workers and "this is about apprehending a very violent suspect and getting him off the street."

First victim found in March

Most recent victim found Wednesday

Two cases involved abandoned homes

Police said all three women were in their 50s and have ties to sex work. The latest victim was found Wednesday morning on Mack Avenue near Mt. Elliot inside of an abandoned home.

Craig said because the buildings are vacant, it can take days before bodies are located, which can make them difficult to identify.

READ: What we know: Detroit police investigating potential serial killer, rapist targeting sex workers

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.