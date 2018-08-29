Detroit police find body buried in backyard, 2 arrested

DETROIT - Two people have been arrested after investigators discovered a body buried in a Detroit backyard while following up on a missing persons report, according to police.

The Detroit Police Department homicide unit was searching a home in the 16000 block of Riverview on Detroit's westside when cadaver dogs indicated there was a body in the area.

Officials found a man's body with evidence of trauma buried in a backyard.

The identity of the deceased and the identity of the suspects has not yet been released.

