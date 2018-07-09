Detroit police need help locating 5 persons of interest in 2 shooting incidents on east side

The Detroit Police Department are asking for help locating these five persons of interest pertaining to two shootings on the city's east side.

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating five persons of interest who may have information about two shooting incidents that happened on the east side over the weekend.

The first incident happened Saturday at 9:55 p.m. Ninth Precinct officers responded to the 11100 block of Chalmers Street and met with a 46-year-old man who said an unknown person, driving a black Chevrolet Impala, shot at him. He also said that he got into a confrontation prior to the shooting with several people at a gas station in that same location.

The man was outside at the time of the shooting, as were two witnesses -- a 32-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman. No injuries were reported.

When officers were receiving information from the man and both witnesses, an unknown man fired several shots in their direction from a vacant field. No shots were fired back and no injuries were reported. The suspect was never located.

Police are investigating both incidents, and they need your help locating five persons of interest who may have information pertaining to the incidents.

If you recognize any of the people in the photo above, contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

