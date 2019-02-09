Detroit police release video of suspect in non-fatal shooting

DETROIT - Police are asking for help in identifying and locating a man they believe is involved in a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened Thursday in the 15000 block of Stout Street at 2:15 p.m. Police said a 28-year-old man was shot and the suspect was seen exiting a silver sedan before approaching the victim and firing several shots.

The suspect then ran north on Stout Street and re-entered the passenger side of the silver sedan and fled westbound on Midland Street.

The suspect is described as a black man who is between the ages of 20 and 25. Police believe he is 6 feet tall and said he was wearing a gray hooded jogging suit and red gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Eight Precinct Detective Unit by calling 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

