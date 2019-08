DETROIT - A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night on Detroit's west side.

Police say someone followed the man as he was leaving a gas station in the area of Linwood Street and Fullerton Avenue. Police said someone in a burgundy minivan opened fire and struck the victim.

Police rushed the man to the hospital.

There is no information on a possible suspect.

