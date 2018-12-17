Detroit police seeking suspect, person of interest in carjacking on city's west side

Person Detroit police believe was involved in a Dec. 5, 2018 carjacking on the city's west side.

DETROIT - Police are working to identify a suspect and a person of interest in a carjacking that occurred Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. on Detroit's west side.

Police said a 65-year-old man was carjacked after arriving to a location in the 13000 block of Coyle Street.

A suspect approached the victim with a handgun and ordered the man hand over his valuables and the keys to his silver Ford Fusion, according to police.

The suspect got into the vehicle and left southbound on Coyle Street while someone who police said is a person of interest followed in a black Cadillac CTS.

The suspect has been described as a black man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a black skull cap, blue hoodie, gray pants, black tennis shoes and armed with a handgun.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.