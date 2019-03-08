Detroit police working to identify three men involved in attempted break-in of business

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is working to identify three people wanted in connection with an attempted break-in of a business on the city's east side.

On Feb. 17 at around 5 a.m., three people attempted to break into a Project Green Light business in the 17000 block of Harper through the back door.

They were unsuccessful and fled in an unknown direction, police said. The break-in attempt was captured on video. You can watch the video above.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

