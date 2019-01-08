Downriver woman charged with stealing $100,000 from elderly mother

ROCKWOOD, Mich. - A Rockwood woman is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from her elderly mother.

Police said Lori Kostevich, 51, has been embezzling money from her mother since 2015. Police were first alerted by the victim's son, who said his sister was in charge of paying for her mom's bills.

He found out about the theft when their mother's nursing home called him to tell him her bill wasn't paid.

Police said Kostevich used the money to buy a car and opened credit cards in her mother's name before maxing them out.

She is facing embezzlement and credit card fraud charges.