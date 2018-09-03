Eastpointe woman dies in vehicle, scooter accident in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A woman from Eastpointe was killed early Monday after a vehicle collided with her while she was operating a scooter-styled motorcycle, police said.

The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. Monday. Roseville police officers were sent to southbound Gratiot Avenue just south of 12 Mile Road.

Police say the woman was operating a scooter-style motorcycle in the right lane of Gratiot when a 24-year-old Roseville man driving a Mitsubishi Spyder went to change lanes from the center lane to the right lane. The man did not see her and he hit her, police said.

The man is in custody at the Roseville Police Department, pending any possible charges from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing. The victim and suspect's names have yet to be released.

