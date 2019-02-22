Family of minor fatally gunned down seeks answers

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 17-year-old boy.

Antonio Christian was murdered on Dec. 11, 2018, at 10:42 p.m. The incident took place in the 28000 block of Pinehurst Street near 12 Mile Road in Roseville.

According to family, Christian was at his friend's house for the majority of the day. Around 10:35 p.m., Christian and his friend stepped out of the home’s side door and walked a few houses down on Pinehurst Street.

A 6-foot-tall black man wearing all black approached the duo, exchanged a few words and then shot Christian to death. The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a Ford Mustang.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.



