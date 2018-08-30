Federal officials charge 18 in Kalamazoo and Benton Harbor crystal meth distribution ring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Eighteen people are facing charges after federal authorities said they conspired to distribute controlled substances, primarily crystal methamphetamine.

Early in the investigation, law enforcement found packages of crystal meth that had been sent in the mail, intended to supply distributors in Michigan, according to a news release.

Twelve federal search warrants were executed in Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor and Phoenix, Arizona, in relation to the case.

Nearly 17 pounds of crystal meth and five firearms were seized in the investigation.

"I am grateful to federal, state and local law enforcement for today’s diligent and professional operation," U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said. "Drug trafficking is a dangerous business that ruins lives in our communities every day. Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, and the rest of the Western District are safer today without pounds of crystal methamphetamine flowing onto their streets."

The following people have been charged:

Raymond Demetrius Stovall, 28, of Benton Harbor

Richard Lee James Jr., 27, of Benton Harbor

Kentrell Terome Dunn, 32, of Phoenix, Arizona

David Richard Uminn, 34, of Kalamazoo

Andrew Peter Bagley, 29, of Kalamazoo

Robert Bruce Armstrong, 64, of Kalamazoo

Kandy Kay Kirby, 46, of Kalamazoo

Eshawn Jamier Whiteside, 20, of Kalamazoo

Aaron Earl Rimpson, 27, of Kalamazoo

DeMichael Mishaun Horn, 19, of Benton Harbor

Michael Dewayne Horn, 19, of Benton Harbor

Scotty Deandre-Marcus Campbell, 26, of Benton Harbor

Ronald Eugene Goodloe Jr., 29, of Benton Harbor

Richard Farmer Sr., 43, of Atlanta, Georgia

Daisy Laverne Dyer, 42, of Benton Harbor

Michael John Marcon, 32, of Kalamazoo

Ronnie Deval Smith, Jr., 24, of Kalamazoo

Tremain Lamar Braxton, 30, of Benton Harbor

"Drug trafficking and violence often coexist, which is why federal, state and local law enforcement made investigating and arresting this dangerous drug-trafficking organization a top priority. Today, West Michigan communities can rest assured that their neighborhoods are a bit safer," stated Timothy Plancon, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Detroit Field Division.

The FBI is still looking for Scotty Deandre-Marcus Campbell of Benton Harbor, Michigan:

Scotty Deandre-Marcus Campbell (WDIV)

