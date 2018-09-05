Female suspect in Macomb Township vehicle theft to be arraigned next week

Macomb County deputies said their pursuit of a stolen pickup truck ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle. (WDIV)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The 30-year-old woman who allegedly stole a car in Macomb Township yesterday after it was left running and unlocked is expected to be arraigned next week.

The Macomb County prosecutor has issued a four count warrant for the suspect: One count of Motor Vehicle – Unlawful Driving Away (5 year felony), one count of Police Officer – Fleeing – Third Degree – Vehicle Code (5 year felony), one count of Police Officer – Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing (2 year felony), and one count of Operating While intoxicated (controlled substance) Causing Serious Injury (5 year felony).

The incident happened Tuesday near North Avenue and 21 Mile Road. Macomb County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 4 p.m.

The victim was making a delivery to a business when he left his vehicle, a white Ford pickup truck, running and unlocked. That is when he witnessed the woman get into the vehicle and drive away.

Deputies searched the area and located the stolen vehicle traveling on westbound I-94. A vehicle pursuit began and resulted in a traffic crash at Harper Avenue and Quinn Road in Clinton Township.

The suspect crashed into a blue Ford Escape and a red GMC Terrain. The suspect was taken into custody and remains at the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

