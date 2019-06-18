Crime

Ferndale police looking to ID man accused of masturbating, watching someone in bar bathroom

By Kayla Clarke

Man accused of masturbating and looking into bathroom stall. (Ferndale police)

FERNDALE, Mich. - Police are investigating reports of a man masturbating and looking under the divider in an occupied stall at a bar in Ferndale.

The incident happened Saturday at 11:30 p.m. at the Soho bar, according to police. Police are working to identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ferndale police at 248-541-3650 and select option 5 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Police said the reported type of behavior is "often a precursor to more serious crime so it's important we identify him."

