Ferndale police looking to ID man accused of masturbating, watching someone in bar bathroom

Man accused of masturbating and looking into bathroom stall. (Ferndale police)

FERNDALE, Mich. - Police are investigating reports of a man masturbating and looking under the divider in an occupied stall at a bar in Ferndale.

The incident happened Saturday at 11:30 p.m. at the Soho bar, according to police. Police are working to identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ferndale police at 248-541-3650 and select option 5 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Police said the reported type of behavior is "often a precursor to more serious crime so it's important we identify him."

