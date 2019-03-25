Former housekeeper stole Bloomfield Township homeowner's check, cashed it at bank

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have charged 22-year-old Cheyenne Monea Gamble in connection with a case of larceny.

On Dec. 19, Bloomfield Township police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Winchcombe Drive after a larceny complaint was made.

The homeowner discovered one of her personal checks had been stolen and cashed at a local bank for $800.

Detectives reviewed bank surveillance footage and identified Gamble, a Sterling Heights resident as the person who cashed the check.

Gamble worked as a housekeeper for the homeowner. She was charged with Uttering & Publishing and arraigned in the 48th District Court before Magistrate Howard Linden.

Her bond was set at $5,000/10 percent. Gamble's next scheduled court appearance is April 2 before Judge Marc Barron.



