Highland Park man charged in connection to theft of assault rifle from MSP vehicle

DETROIT - A 21-year-old Highland Park man has been charged in connection to a theft from a Michigan State Police vehicle on Aug. 22 near Mack Avenue and Riopelle Street in Detroit.

Devin Gates allegedly broke the rear window of an unmarked Michigan State Police vehicle and stole items from the vehicle, including a police-issued assault rifle, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Assault rifle stolen from Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit

He then allegedly put those items into a stolen vehicle and left the scene. Police were able to recover the stolen vehicle and items.

Gates is charged with larceny of a firearm, receiving and concealing stolen property -- motor vehicle, receiving and concealing stolen property valued between $1,000 and $20,000, malicious destruction of police and fire property, and felony firearm.

An arraignment is expected for Sunday in 34th District Court in Romulus.

