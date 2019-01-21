Home burglary suspect held in Lapeer County Jail on $500K bond

Paul Shulgon is being held on a $500,000 bond in the county jail.

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - The suspect in a Lapeer County home invasion is being held on a $500,000 bond in the county jail.

Investigators have learned the suspect, 43-year-old Paul Shulgon of Columbiaville, has a criminal history.

On Thursday at around 2 p.m., Lapeer County 911 dispatched deputies to a residence on Bronson Lake Road in Lapeer for a home invasion.

The event was detected when an unrecognized vehicle was spotted parked in the driveway.

A relative of the property owner discovered a stranger inside the residence, which was vacant due to ongoing renovations.

Property, including firearms, was discovered to have been removed from the house and placed on an exterior porch.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and Shulgon was arrested at 2:07 p.m. The suspect, who has no known association with the home, was lounged at the county jail on suspicion of burglary.

On Friday, deputies presented the results of their investigation to Lapeer County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Hinojosa.

The following formal criminal charges were issued against Shulgon: second-degree home invasion, two counts of felony firearm, weapon-firearm larceny and larceny in a building.

71-A District Court Magistrate Mike Delling arraigned Shulgon Friday afternoon. His bond was set at $500,000 and Shulgon remains incarcerated at the county jail.

His next scheduled court date is Friday.

Shulgon has an extensive criminal history for similar types of crimes, police said.

Shulgon was released from the county jail in August after posting a $50,000 cash bond in connection with an unrelated burglary that is currently pending adjudication in the 40th Circuit Court of Lapeer County.