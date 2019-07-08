Inkster shooting victim not cooperating with police, state troopers say

INKSTER, Mich. - A man who was shot Monday morning at an apartment complex in Inkster is not cooperating with police, state troopers said.

Michigan State Police detectives are investigating a shooting that happened at the building near Carlysle and Andover streets, just east of Henry Ruff Road.

A man was shot above his right knee, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery.

Troopers said evidence was recovered at the scene, but the victim is not being cooperative with detectives.

Police said this was not a random shooting. They said there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.

