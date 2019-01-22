Lapeer County man facing criminal charges over abuse of critically injured 17-month-old girl

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - Emmanuel Castaneda, 28, of Lapeer is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident involving child abuse that left a 17-month-old girl in critical condition, police said.

On Saturday Lapeer County 911 dispatched deputies to McLaren in Lapeer for a 17-month-old child with life threatening trauma injuries.

The child was brought into the hospital by her mother and a friend. The trauma occurred at a residence located on Nottingham Drive in Lapeer. Abuse was immediately suspected by officials.

The child’s mother has been staying at the residence for the past few months with a friend. The friend is married with children and a husband.

The friend’s husband was alone watching the child and four additional children when the incident happened.

The married couple are the parents of three children who were present in the home at the time. Castaneda was also watching the victim and a 3-year-old sibling. The oldest child in the house was 5-years-old and the youngest was one-years-old.

Deputies immediately responded and secured the residence. The other four children did not have any injuries or trauma. Deputies executed a search warrant at the residence to collect and secure evidence during the early morning hours.

Castaneda was arrested during the early morning hours of Sunday.

Additional details are not being released at this time to prevent compromising the investigation. Castaneda was immediately lodged at the Lapeer County jail.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have responded to the situation. All the children were immediately removed from the residence and temporarily placed with relatives.

The child remains in critical condition at Hurley Medical Center in Flint with a life threatening head injury.

On Monday, deputies presented the case to Lapeer County Assistant Prosecutor, Robert Hinojosa. The following formal criminal charges were authorized against Castaneda from Lapeer County.

The criminal charges inlude, child abuse first-degree (life felony or any number of years) and assault with intent to murder (life felony).

On Monday Castaneda was arraigned by 71-A District Court Magistrate Mike Delling.

Castaneda remains at the Lapeer County Jail on a $1 million dollar cash or surety bond. His next court appearance in the 71-A District Court is scheduled for Feb. 1.