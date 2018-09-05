Lapeer Township man struck by bullet fired through bedroom window

LAPEER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Lapeer Township man was shot Tuesday while inside his home, police said.

The 49-year-old man was inside his home near the intersection of Wilder and Peppermill roads when a shot was fired at 11:40 p.m., Lapeer County deputies said.

Family members said he was injured from the gunshot fired outside the home.

Investigators said the man was alone in his bedroom when a bullet flew through the window and struck him in the shoulder.

Nobody else at the home was injured.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening conditions. Police said he is stable.

Deputies searched the neighborhood for the gunman, but there were no reports of vehicles or individuals near the home when the shot was fired.

Lapeer County deputies are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office at 810-245-1382.

