Man accused of assaulting 2 with hammer on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - One man is in custody after a violent assault in a home on Detroit's east side.

It happened Monday morning at a home on Elmdale Street between Dickerson Avenue and Chalmers Street. Police said a man used a hammer to assault two people in the home. The argument allegedly started over money.

The victims told police they had been hit in the head with a hammer and the suspect had taken off.

"I just opened the door a little bit and I saw the police car and I said, 'OK it's a police situation,'" neighbor Vicky Rice Parker said. "I was somewhat nervous because I was, like, why are police here at 4 in the morning?"

According to police, two men were taken to a hospital with head injuries. A 43-year-old was in critical condition and a 37-year-old was stable. They told police a fight started over a home that was for sale.

The suspect allegedly hit both men with a hammer and, at some point, one of the victims hit the suspect with the hammer.

The suspect was seriously injured and fled the scene in a car. He was arrested in Roseville when police pulled him over for driving without headlights. Police took him to the hospital in critical condition.

