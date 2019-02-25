Man arraigned for intentionally striking pedestrians in Royal Oak hit-and-run crash

The driver of a Royal Oak hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday and left two people injured was arraigned on several charges Monday afternoon.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The driver of a Royal Oak hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday and left two people injured was arraigned on several charges Monday afternoon.

Manhal Najib of Sterling Heights was arraigned before Magistrate Donald Chisholm of the 44th District Court.

Najib is charged with two counts of felonious assault with a motor vehicle, a felony that carries a penalty of up to four years in prison; two counts of failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident, a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to one year in jail; one count of failure to stop after a collision, a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to 90 days in jail; and one count of failure to report accident to fixtures, a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to 90 days in jail.

After striking the two people with a vehicle, Najib fled the scene.

According to police, a fight happened between two groups inside the basement of the Jolly Pumpkin before the hit-and-run crash.

The two groups of people were removed by security. Police said Najib got into a gold or tan Buick Rendezvous and intentionally struck a woman and then a man with the car.

Both victims were transported to Beaumont Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Najib’s criminal history includes convictions for aggravated assault, domestic assault, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, attempted maintaining a drug house, failure to obey a traffic order and misdemeanor attempted larceny in a building.

Najib’s bond was set at $250,000.00 cash/surety, no percent. His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 5 before Judge Jamie Wittenberg in the 44th District Court.

