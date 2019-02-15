Man arraigned on charges in deadly Warren hit-and-run of bicyclist

WARREN, Mich. - A 24-year-old Roseville man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a father who was crossing the street on his bicycle in Warren.

Randy Menendez, 60, of Eastpointe was killed at 6:27 p.m. Feb. 3 while riding his bicycle across Groesbeck Highway just north of 10 Mile Road, police said.

He was struck by a gray 2018 Dodge Charger SRT with a temporary tag in the rear window, according to authorities.

William Davis was arraigned Friday and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 28 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 7.

You can watch the full arraignment below.

Charger found, man arrested

Warren police said after the crash, Davis, who was driving the Charger, had the car towed to a home in Detroit. Police found the Charger around 4 p.m. Wednesday under a tarp in a backyard in the 16000 block of Collingham Drive.

The Charger had been leased, police said.

Officials located Davis in the 35000 block of Sunburst Street in Roseville. Police said he entered a vehicle and was stopped a short distance away. Davis was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Chief: Suspect made admissions

Warren Police Chief Bill Dwyer said Davis made admissions implicating himself as the driver who struck Menendez and admitted to driving 70 mph at the time of the crash.

He is faces the following charges:

Failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death

Reckless driving causing death

Lying to a peave officer in a violent crime investigation

“My heart goes out to the victim’s family,” reads a statement from Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith. "Defendant’s actions, subsequent to killing the victim, speaks volumes. I commend the officers on their tremendous efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect. Even after being confronted by police, Defendant lied to try to hinder justice. There is a lesson is to be learned here. It is always better to stop, render aid, and admit a mistake -- rather than flee. Eventually, you will be caught and brought to justice."

2 others in Charger

Dwyer said there were two other people in the Charger at the time of the incident, but wouldn't say whether they are being investigated criminally.

"We feel comfortable that we've made the initial arrest," Dwyer said. "Are there more arrests? Possibly."

Dwyer said he can't comment further on the possible involvement of the two passengers.

Sister thanks detectives

Menendez was one of 10 siblings. His sister, Rosanne Menendez, said he was heading home from a friend's house to watch the Super Bowl with his family.

"The bottom line is that was an accident," Rosanne Menendez said. "It was an accident until they left the scene of the crime, and then it was a murder. They left my poor brother for dead."

She thanked the lead detectives -- Det. Todd Murray, Det. Christopher Skridulis and Det. John Gajewski -- for their work in making the arrest.

"I can't tell you how hard these men were working on behalf of my family," Rosanne Menendez said.

Police said the Roseville man had prior traffic violations on his record.

You can watch Thursday's full news conference in the video below.

Authorities released video of the moments before Menendez was struck.

You can see the video below.

What happened

Police said the car struck Menendez and fled the scene without slowing down.

"You can see by the video the driver didn't even slow down," Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. "We really need some help on this one."

Warren investigators said Menendez's bicycle and clothing were scattered across the road after the collision.

Police said Menendez was crossing the street on his bicycle when pedestrian traffic was supposed to be stopped and cars on Groesbeck Highway had the green light.

But the Charger that struck him was traveling up to 70 mph, according to authorities.

"That's the key," Dwyer said. "It was a crash. There's a big difference."

Dwyer said previously that alcohol or drugs might have been a factor.

If you have any further information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700. Crime Stoppers callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.