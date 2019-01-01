Man breaks into 2 Farmington businesses, steals cash register drawers

Man suspected of breaking and entering into two Farmington businesses on Jan. 1, 2019.

FARMINGTON, Mich. - Officials are investigating two breaking and entering cases involving businesses in downtown Farmington.

Farmington Public Safety Department said the incidents happened Tuesday between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. A single suspect broke into Mi. Mosa and Brown Dog Barlor and Restaurant by damaging the deadbolt locks, entered the businesses and stole cash register drawers, according to officials.

Two other businesses were targeted but the suspect was unable to get inside.

The suspect is described as a man 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He's believed to weigh between 180 and 210 pounds and appears to be around 60 years old, according to officials. He is clean-shaven.

He was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark blue winter coat with tan sleeves, black knit hat, dark frame eyeglasses and dark color gloves.

Farmington Public Safety investigators are working to gather more information. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the patrol desk at 248-474-4700 or Detective Will Wood at 248-474-5500.